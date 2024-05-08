Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $622.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.82. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

