Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

TF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

TSE:TF traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.31. 204,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,710. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.07.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 75.87%. The firm had revenue of C$29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

