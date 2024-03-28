Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,032.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,032 ($25.68) and last traded at GBX 2,030 ($25.65), with a volume of 75757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,985 ($25.09).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.05) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.59) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.54) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.33) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.46).

The stock has a market cap of £19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,962.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,778 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,328.36%.

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of Antofagasta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.51), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($113,136.86). Insiders own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

