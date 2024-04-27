FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) versus Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Head-To-Head Analysis

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFW and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $25.63 million 1.52 $5.70 million $3.83 9.01 Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 1.48 $1.53 million N/A N/A

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFW and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 15.11% N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FFW beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

