Glatfelter (GLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.38 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Glatfelter Stock Up 2.5 %

Glatfelter stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

