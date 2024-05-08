Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.210-1.270 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.21 to $1.27 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.06 million, a P/E ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,639.67%.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

