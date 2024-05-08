Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, May 10th

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 10th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.

Zhihu Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZH opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $402.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.33 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 204.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088,653 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zhihu by 77.2% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 25,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zhihu by 200.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 530,625 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

