Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, May 10th

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 10th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.
Zhihu Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZH opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $402.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.33 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhihu
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.