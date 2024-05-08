Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
EVLV stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolv Technologies
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.