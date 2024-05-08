Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVLV stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

