Interfor (IFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter.
Interfor Price Performance
Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$923.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.61. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$16.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Interfor
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.