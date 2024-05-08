Interfor (IFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$923.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.61. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$16.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.17.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

