WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.92.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$214.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$166.75 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$200.45.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

