FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.00 on Monday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $849.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $122,632 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.