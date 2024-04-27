Comparing Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.13 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.08 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Upexi has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upexi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 155.10%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Upexi beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

