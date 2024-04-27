Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.08.

OceanaGold Trading Up 2.2 %

OGC opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

