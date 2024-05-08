Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $698,735.27

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $142.40 million and approximately $698,735.27 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00014191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,533.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.29 or 0.00734474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00102496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.9470591 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $545,123.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

