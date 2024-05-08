WAX (WAXP) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $222.60 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,177,220,273 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,326,154 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,176,943,987.557481 with 3,442,049,870.9953246 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06338468 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,395,492.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

