Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.39

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 525131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of -1.13.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

