Stevens Capital Partners Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.87. 125,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,962. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

