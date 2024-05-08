iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

