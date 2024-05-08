Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average of $236.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.