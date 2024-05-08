Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 675,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,290,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
