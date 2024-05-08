International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.30

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. This is an increase from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGIC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

