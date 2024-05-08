Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Raised by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 151,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,940. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

