International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.