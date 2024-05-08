Stevens Capital Partners Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stevens Capital Partners cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. 4,710,737 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

