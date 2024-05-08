CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $42.48 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and $1.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,545.12 or 1.00018183 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05248876 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,583,816.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

