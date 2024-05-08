Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Issued By Barrington Research

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $19.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $370.93 million, a P/E ratio of 637.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

