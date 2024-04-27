GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDI. Desjardins lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$37.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.34 million, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$35.17 and a 1-year high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1599766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

