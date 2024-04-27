Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) PT Raised to C$8.25

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

CNL stock opened at C$4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$289.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. Collective Mining has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collective Mining

In other Collective Mining news, Director Paul Murphy sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$156,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,855 shares of company stock valued at $297,682. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

