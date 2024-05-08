Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG
Diamondback Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.91.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.
Diamondback Energy Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Read More
