Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,275,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.7 %

TAP stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

