Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

