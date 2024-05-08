Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.17

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 28001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

