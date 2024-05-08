Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.74. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.69). The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

