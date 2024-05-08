Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.41

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.41 and last traded at $124.47, with a volume of 267513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,250,181,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Amphenol by 6,323.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 978,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 962,902 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

