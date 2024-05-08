AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share.
AGCO Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
