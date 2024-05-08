PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GHY stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
