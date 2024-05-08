KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of KKR opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

