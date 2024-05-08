Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.05

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 81430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 287,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.