Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.34% of AB High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AB High Yield ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

AB High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

HYFI opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. AB High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.