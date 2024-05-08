Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £435.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,607.41 and a beta of 0.68. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 410.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 397.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.92) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 115,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £477,200.85 ($599,498.56). 22.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

