Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

