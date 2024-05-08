Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $312.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.13. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

