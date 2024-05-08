Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Plans Dividend of GBX 72

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 4,020 ($50.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,459.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,949.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,441.23. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,500 ($31.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,145 ($52.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.19), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($961,054.96). Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

