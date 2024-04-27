Playtech’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 720 ($8.89) price objective on the stock.

Playtech Stock Performance

LON PTEC opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £450,500.00, a PE ratio of 1,553.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 437.28. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

