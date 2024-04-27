Playtech’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 720 ($8.89) price objective on the stock.
Playtech Stock Performance
LON PTEC opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £450,500.00, a PE ratio of 1,553.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 437.28. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Playtech
