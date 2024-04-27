Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.79) to GBX 637 ($7.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 646.75 ($7.99).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 435.40 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 480.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 599.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21,770.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 393.60 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,210.46 ($14.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120,000.00%.

In related news, insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,434.19). 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

