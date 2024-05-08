Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

