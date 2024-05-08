NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
