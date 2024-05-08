BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 555.22% and a negative net margin of 41.97%.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

