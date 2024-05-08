DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

DLH Price Performance

DLH stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DLH

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in DLH by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 16.7% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.