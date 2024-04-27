Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ian Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
