Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Up 2.9 %

WOSG stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 899.50 ($11.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £824.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.34.

In related news, insider Ian Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

